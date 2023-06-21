- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 22, 2023
Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 22, 2023
-
- Updated: June 21, 2023
Halle Open
Halle, Germany
June 19-25, 2023
Prize Money: €2,195,175
Heavy Hitters Firing in Halle
The Halle Terra Wortmann Open, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-categorized as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the top seed. Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded second. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.
Halle Open Draws
