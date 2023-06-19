- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Defending Champion Matteo Berrettini Out of Queen’s Club
- Dad’s Day: Streaking Murray Wins Nottingham
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 19, 2023
- Boulter Wins British Battle For First Title in Nottingham
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events: Queen’s Club and Halle
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 16, 2023
- Women’s Tennis Coaching Association conference heads to San Diego for first time
- Alcaraz Signs on For Giorgio Armani Classic
- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Share Romance
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
-
- Updated: June 19, 2023
Halle Open
Halle, Germany
June 19-25, 2023
Prize Money: €2,195,175
Heavy Hitters Firing in Halle
The Halle Terra Wortmann Open, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-categorized as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the top seed. Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded second. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.
Halle Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, June 20: click here