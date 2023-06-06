- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Roger Federer Serves Up Directions as New Waze Navigator
- Updated: June 6, 2023
Getting lost on a road trip with Roger Federer sounds like a fine time for tennis fanatics.
Now, you can road trip with the Swiss Maestro as your personal navigator.
Former world No. 1 Federer serves up directions in his new role as voice navigator for Waze, the navigation and live traffic app.
The record-setting Federer is a multi-linguist providing directions in English, French and German. Waze says Federer is the first public figure to record navigation in three different languages.
The familiar Federer voice can be a soothing presence for tennis fans.
“Time to ride! Trust your ability. I’m ready to coach you along the way,” Federer encouragers drivers in one recording.
Long-time Fed fans know the Swiss stylist sometimes indulges his need for speed behind the wheel.
Last month, Federer took a spin in a Formula One car during the race at the home of the Miami Open.