Roger Federer Serves Up Directions as New Waze Navigator

Getting lost on a road trip with Roger Federer sounds like a fine time for tennis fanatics.

Now, you can road trip with the Swiss Maestro as your personal navigator.

Former world No. 1 Federer serves up directions in his new role as voice navigator for Waze, the navigation and live traffic app.

The record-setting Federer is a multi-linguist providing directions in English, French and German. Waze says Federer is the first public figure to record navigation in three different languages.

The familiar Federer voice can be a soothing presence for tennis fans.

“Time to ride! Trust your ability. I’m ready to coach you along the way,” Federer encouragers drivers in one recording.

Long-time Fed fans know the Swiss stylist sometimes indulges his need for speed behind the wheel.

Last month, Federer took a spin in a Formula One car during the race at the home of the Miami Open.