Ricky’s pick for the Ruud vs. Rune quarterfinal on Day 11 at Roland Garros

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune will face each other in the French Open quarterfinals for a second straight year when they meet again on Wednesday night. Here is my preview and pick for the match.

Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

You’ve seen it before. Now you’ll see it again.

Their 2022 QF encounter in Paris certainly did not disappoint, as Ruud got the job done 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 amidst plenty of bad blood both on the court and in the locker room. Tensions don’t seem to be as hot now as they were then, but Ruud also admitted earlier this spring when they squared off at the Rome Masters that they won’t be going out to dinner with each other any time soon.

As for when they take the court together, Ruud leads the head-to-head series 4-1. All five of their previous contests have come on clay, including most recently in Rome. Ruud led that semifinal by a set and a break only to see Rune roar back for a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 win.

Another entertaining battle should be in store for Wednesday.



Although Ruud has struggled for much of this season, he always seems to raise his level at majors. The fourth-ranked Norwegian was runner-up at RG and the USO last season, and now he is back in the QFs in Paris following victories over Elias Ymer, Giulio Zeppieri, Zhizhen Zhang, and Nicolas Jarry. A 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Jarry avenged a recent loss in the Geneva final.

Now the 24-year-old hopes to pay back Rune for the Rome result. The physicality of a best-of-five situation opposed to best-of-three is probably advantageous for the Ruud, especially because Rune is coming off a five-set battle against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round.

It may not be easy, but look for Ruud to once again come out on top in this quarterfinal matchup.

Pick: Ruud in 5

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.