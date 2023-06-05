Rune Edges Cerundolo in 5-Set Thriller, Sets up Ruud Rematch

Court Lenglen was a red clay canvas for dizzying drama.

Three points from agonizing defeat, Holger Rune’s reflex volley spun a wild win worth framing.

A resilient Rune fought off Francisco Cerundolo and fatigue prevailing in a pulsating 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) Roland Garros thriller that spanned four hours, left both men drained and a delighted Court Suzanne Lenglen crowd saluting the pair with an extending ovation.

The 20-year-old Rune raised his 2023 clay record to 16-3 setting up a blockbuster quarterfinal rematch vs. sparring partner Casper Ruud.

Down 6-7 in the fifth-set 10-point tiebreaker today, Rune relied on guts and good fortune to turn the tiebreak around.

Attacking net, Rune framed a backhand drop volley that died in the dirt leaving Cerundolo looking shellshocked by the mis-hit magic and the Dane wearing the sly smile of an unarmed man who had dodged a bullet.

A rattled Cerundolo never recovered committing three consecutive errors, including netting a forehand on match point to cap a 17-shot rally and seal Rune’s return to the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Afterward, Rune cited his commitment to a key cause—fun—to surviving this red clay rollercoaster ride.

Haunted by a pair of final-set collapses this season, Rune reflected on his gut-wrenching Australian Open round of 16 loss that saw Andrey Rublev save two match points and rally from love-5 down in the fifth-set tiebreaker with a stirring 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9) Melbourne victory, before playing today’s decisive breaker.

Digging in the dirt, Rune said he committed to relishing the moment and taking the match to Cerundolo.