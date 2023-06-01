- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 2, 2023
Wrist Injury Knocks Gael Monfils out of Roland Garros
- Updated: June 1, 2023
Gael Monfils Roland Garros turned from elation to deflation in less than 24 hours.
The day after Monfils’ magical and heroic comeback conquest of Sebastian Baez in the first round, he was forced out of the French Open due to a left wrist injury.
“Actually, physically, I’m quite fine,” Monfils told the media at Roland Garros. “You know, I was quite happy this morning. I woke up quite good. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. Felt it during the match. Actually the whole match today. And unfortunately even we push it till tonight, just come back again for another exam, and yes, wait a little bit.
“The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop.”
Merci 🧡@rolandgarros 💚 #crowd #energy #emotions #remontada— Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) May 31, 2023
📸 : Philippe Montigny / FFT pic.twitter.com/Od4uc8gdUD
The 36-year-old Frenchman is hopeful he can return “in a few weeks” depending on the results of a wrist scan.
At this point, wrist pain is secondary to the disappointment Monfils feels seeing his Roland Garros end.
“I’m not really sure what I feel, but it’s more than being disappointed,” Monfils said. “How many Roland Garroses will I play? That’s the question. I don’t know what the answer is. How many will I play?”