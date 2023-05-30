- Magical Monfils Lights Up Paris with Pulsating Roland Garros Comeback
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday at Roland Garros, including Alcaraz and Wawrinka
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- World No. 172 Seyboth Wild Shocks No. 2 Medvedev in Roland Garros Stunner
- Alcaraz Tops Qualifier Cobolli in French Open Opener
- Joe Hunt Shares His Speech From The Tennis Collectors Society Gathering And 10sBalls • TennisBalls • Should Be Movie
- Ricky’s picks for Day 2 of the French Open, including Auger-Aliassime vs. Fognini
- Ferrero: Alcaraz Definitely Better Player in 2023
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Monday, May 29, 2023
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Ricky’s picks for Day 1 of the French Open, including Hurkacz vs. Goffin
- Roland Garros Draws for Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Garbiñe Muguruza is Engaged!
- Orange Coach Shares Photos from Paris • French Open Tennis
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 26, 2023
Magical Monfils Lights Up Paris with Pulsating Roland Garros Comeback
-
- Updated: May 30, 2023
Facing a 0-4 deficit in the decisive set, Gael Monfils could see his French Open dream dissipate in the dirt.
Then a magical Monfils created visionary comeback.
Taking French fans on a thrill ride, Monfils charged through seven of the final eight games roaring past Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in a wild Roland Garros comeback on Tuesday night.
The adrenaline rush was so massive, Monfils said he felt disorientated at times.
“You forget it’s the first round, you’ll say, Oh, wow, that was amazing crazy this evening, and then I didn’t even know where I was,” Monfils said. “And I thought, I succeeded, I won this match. Even though I knew deep within it would be really tough, I practiced against him last week, I thought he was such a player.
“When I saw the draw, I was not very happy. I thought, no, this is not the game play I want. Not for the first round. And then once the match started, well, you have to accept, you accept, and then I found solutions, unexpected solutions. I’m very, very happy, you see. As I said, it’s one of my best matches, the best sports moment I could experience.”
No caption needed. 🔊🤯 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/23jNs2SllD— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2023
Baez served for the match at 5-4, but could not get to match point.
The 36-year-old Monfils ripped a forehand winner to break back at 5-all.
Battling cramps and a speedy Argentinean opponent, Monfils closed out a spirited victory in three hours, 47 minutes. Monfils will face sixth-seeded Holger Rune in round two.
“I was cramping at the end, a lot of with the nerves, and of course I’m tired, but it’s a big part of the nerves,” Monfils said. “I’m playing full adrenaline, like honestly I asked the crowd to scream, and somehow I juice up. I know at one hand I will pay, I will pay, and I had to hold it at the end. But I hope to have a good night today and tomorrow and heavy recover, and no matter what, I will be ready for him Thursday.”