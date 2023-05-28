A jam-packed Monday is on the menu at Roland Garros as first-round action continues. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabio Fognini, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Arthur Fils are among those taking the court.



Here are my previews and picks for two of the matchups.

(10) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini



Auger-Aliassime and Fognini will be facing each other for the second time in their careers. Their only previous meeting came at the 2019 Rio de Janeiro event, where Auger-Aliassime coasted to a 6-2, 6-3 victory.



Another routine day at the office probably isn’t in store for the 22-year-old Canadian. To say that this season has been rough for him would be an understatement. His match record is 13-9 and he just gave Fils a walkover in the Lyon quarterfinals because of a shoulder injury. Auger-Aliassime is a major question mark heading into Paris and Fognini should be motivated since this is probably his last appearance at this tournament. The 36-year-old Italian may be able to capitalize against a struggling opponent.

Pick: Fognini in 4

(WC) Arthur Fils vs. (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina



Prioritizing an ATP 250 at the possible expense of a slam may not be the best idea for everyone, but it will be well worth it for Fils even if he loses early at RG. The 18-year-old Frenchman won his first ATP title in Lyon on Saturday, improving his ranking to 63rd.

Up first for Fils this fortnight is Davidovich Fokina, who has been playing well in his own right. The 34th-ranked Spaniard has reached five quarterfinals in 2023–including at the Indian Wells Masters. It should also be noted that he is a former Monte-Carlo finalist (2022). This should be a fun one, with a slight edge going to ADF given his experience and Fils’ potential fatigue–especially if it’s a long match.



Pick: Davidovich Fokina in 5



