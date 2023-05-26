Garbiñe Muguruza is Engaged!

Photo credit: Garbine Muguruza Instagram

Love isn’t always a walk in the park.

True love bloomed in Central Park for Garbiñe Muguruza—and she’s thrilled for pending marriage.

Former world No. 1 Muguruza announced she is engaged to her long-time partner Arthur Borges.

In an interview with Hola Magazine announcing her engagement, Muguruza shared how a chance meeting with Borges in New York City’s Central Park sparked their love story.

Muguruza, who was staying near Central Park in August of 2021 for the US Open, was walking in the park when Borges wished her good luck in Flushing Meadows. From that simple gesture, their romance flowered.

“It was a crush. I left the hotel for a walk, I came across him, he turned and wished me good luck,” Muguruza told Hola Magazine. “From there, we connected and every day we went for walks in Central Park. Very romantic, really.”

These days, the couple, who have been together about two years, enjoy runs together.

In a romantic proposal in Marbella, Spain, Borges asked Muguruza to marry him in a gesture that moved her to tears.

“He asked me for it at the Marbella Club hotel, which is one of my favorites,” Muguruza said. “He made me a little table under a tree and I said, “What is this?”

“It kind of seemed weird, but I thought about anything else and, when he proposed it, I started crying, I didn’t know how to react. I said yes through tears of emotion and it was all very romantic.”

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who recently announced she’s taking a break from the WTA Tour, plans a 2024 wedding in Spain, preferably near the beach.

“I want summer and sun, I want close to the beach and I want Spain because it is the right place, the one that unites us the most,” Muguruza said.