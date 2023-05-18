Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Roland Garros

Continuing his recovery from knee surgery, Nick Kyrgios is out of Roland Garros. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios won’t be making his long-awaited Roland Garros return this month.

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios officially withdrew from Roland Garros as he continues recovery from knee surgery.

The explosive Kyrgios underwent an arthroscopic surgery to clean up his lateral meniscus and remove a paralabral cyst in the final week of January and is still not ready to compete.

The 28-year-old Aussie, who scored a combined 61 victories in 2022 (37 singles and 24 doubles wins), has not played Roland Garros since his 2017 second-round loss to Kevin Anderon.

Overall, Kyrgios owns a 5-5 lifetime record at the French Open.