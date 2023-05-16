Emma Raducanu Recovering From Surgeries

Emma Raducanu has completed multiple surgeries and is focusing on recovery.

The 2021 US Open champion underwent surgery to both hands and her ankle as well.

“It is safe to say the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring hand injury on a bone of both hands,” Raducanu wrote on social media. “I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it. Unfortunately it’s not enough.

“I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.”

Sporting heavy bandages around her right hand and wrist, Raducanu shared these shots of her relaxing at home and recovering from surgery.

Raducanu has posted a 5-5 record this season, including a run to the Indian Wells round of 16 where she lost to No. 1 Iga Swiatek.