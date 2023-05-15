- Rome Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Rome Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
-
- Updated: May 15, 2023
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Rome, Italy
May 10-21, 2023
Prize Money: €8,637,966
All Clay Roads Lead To Rome
The final Masters 1000 clay-court tournament of the season, Rome brings the out the best. The Internazionali BNL d’Italia features the best players at the Foro Italico in Rome. The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour. Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 10 titles in Rome, withdrew from the tournament. Novak Djokovic returns to defend his Rome crown. Since 2005, Djokovic and Nadal have dominated Rome with only two other men–Alexander Zverev (2017) and Andy Murray (2016)–raising the Rome title trophy in that span.
Rome Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, May 16: click here