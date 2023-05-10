Rome Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 11, 2023

Sofia Kenin of the USA plays world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in Rome on Thursday. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER







Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Rome, Italy

May 10-21, 2023

Prize Money: €8,637,966

All Clay Roads Lead To Rome

The final Masters 1000 clay-court tournament of the season, Rome brings the out the best. The Internazionali BNL d’Italia features the best players at the Foro Italico in Rome. The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour. Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 10 titles in Rome, withdrew from the tournament. Novak Djokovic returns to defend his Rome crown. Since 2005, Djokovic and Nadal have dominated Rome with only two other men–Alexander Zverev (2017) and Andy Murray (2016)–raising the Rome title trophy in that span.

Rome Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, May 11: click here