Ricky’s preview and picks for the Rome Masters 1000

-
- Updated: May 10, 2023
The road to the French Open with the third of three clay-court Masters 1000s. Rafael Nadal is still injured and remains out, but nonetheless the Internazionali BNL d’Italia field is stronger than that of both Monte-Carlo and Madrid. Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are back in action after skipping Madrid, while Carlos Alcaraz is on course to make his debut in the Italian capital.
Here is my breakdown of the Rome Masters.
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Where: Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Points: 1000
Prize money: 7,705,780 Euros
Top seed: Novak Djokovic
Defending champion: Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev’s quarter is without question the toughest part of the draw–and not because of Medvedev. After all, clay is by far his worst surface. But his section is also home to Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, Roberto Bautista Agut, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Emil Ruusuvuori. Rublev and Fritz are in especially impressive form at the moment, so Medvedev may not been line for a deep run this fortnight.
At the bottom of the bracket and in Medvedev’s half is Alcaraz, who withdrew from Rome in 2022 after winning the Madrid title but this time around seems to be ready to go for Rome after going back-to-back in the Spanish capital. It makes sense, as Madrid and Rome are now 12-day tournaments so players aren’t playing matches every day.
Djokovic will probably run into either Grigor Dimitrov or Stan Wawrinka in the third round and then Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Casper Ruud is the top seed’s projected semifinal opponent based on seeding, but Ruud has been slumping so he is unlikely to make it that far. Sinner would be a more expected semifinal foe for Djokovic.
Quarterfinal picks: Novak Djokovic over Miomir Kecmanovic, Jannik Sinner over Cristian Garin, Taylor Fritz over Emil Ruusuvuori, and Carlos Alcaraz over Frances Tiafoe
Semifinals: Sinner over Djokovic and Alcaraz over Fritz
Final: Sinner over Alcaraz
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.