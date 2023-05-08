- Rome Schedule and Draws for Monday, May 8
- Alcaraz defends Madrid title with three-set win over Struff
- Carlos Alcaraz Claims Second Straight Madrid Open Crown
- Botic van de Zandschulp to Work with Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, May 7
- Aryna Sabalenka Tops Iga Swiatek for Second Madrid Championship
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, May 6
- Struff and Karatsev will meet for second time at 2023 Madrid Masters
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, May 5
- Aryna Sabalenka Sweeps Into Second Madrid Final
- Emma Raducanu Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 4
- Roger and Mirka Federer Serve Up Glamor at Met Gala
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, May 3
- Alcaraz erases Zverev at Madrid Masters, awaits Khachanov in quarterfinals
Rome Schedule and Draws for Monday, May 8
-
- Updated: May 8, 2023
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Rome, Italy
May 10-21, 2023
Prize Money: €8,637,966
All Clay Roads Lead To Rome
The final Masters 1000 clay-court tournament of the season, Rome brings the out the best. The Internazionali BNL d’Italia features the best players at the Foro Italico in Rome. The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour. Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 10 titles in Rome, withdrew from the tournament. Novak Djokovic returns to defend his Rome crown. Since 2005, Djokovic and Nadal have dominated Rome with only two other men–Alexander Zverev (2017) and Andy Murray (2016)–raising the Rome title trophy in that span.
Rome Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: To Come
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: To Come
Women’s Doubles Draw: To Come
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, May 8: click here