Botic van de Zandschulp to Work with Coach Sven Groeneveld

Botic van de Zandschulp has hired one of tennis’ top minds as his new coach.

Van de Zandschulp has hired veteran Sven Groeneveld as new coach.

Groeneveld, who most recently coached Bianca Andreescu, has worked with several champions, including Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Tommy Haas, Mary Pierce and Greg Rusedski.

“It feels like an honor that Botic van de Zandschulp personally called me to ask if I wanted to guide him in this phase of his career,” Groeneveld said. “I believe in Botic’s growth potential. I see it as an exciting challenge to support Botic in maximizing his talents and realizing his goals and dreams.

“I look forward to a successful collaboration.”