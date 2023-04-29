- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 30
- Ricky’s picks for Sunday in Madrid, including Rune vs. Davidovich Fokina
- Ricky’s picks for Saturday in Madrid, including Tsitsipas vs. Thiem
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 29
- Thiem beats Edmund, Murray crashes out of Madrid Masters
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 2 in Madrid, including Andy Murray
- Lajovic caps off dream week in Banja Luka, Alcaraz and Rune also take titles
- Alcaraz top seed in Madrid draw that is without Djokovic, Nadal, and Sinner
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 24
- Andy Murray Comically Calls His First Coaching Foray a “Disgrace”
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 23
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 23
- Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz Advance to Munich Semifinals
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 22
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 21
Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 30
-
- Updated: April 29, 2023
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
April 24-May 7, 2023
Prize Money: €7,705,780
Jabeur and Alcaraz Aim to Defend Madrid
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and king of clay Rafael Nadal are both out. Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Fresh off defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas to defend Barcelona, the top-seeded Alcaraz will now try to repeat in Madrid where he knocked off both Nadal and Djokovic last year. On the women’s side, defending champion Ons Jabeur’s status is uncertain as she suffered a calf injury in Stuttgart. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who swept No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for her second straight Stuttgart, will be back in Madrid.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, April 30: click here