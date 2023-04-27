Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 28

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland takes the court in Madrid onFriday. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images



Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
April 24-May 7, 2023
Prize Money: €7,705,780

Jabeur and Alcaraz Aim to Defend Madrid
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and king of clay Rafael Nadal are both out. Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Fresh off defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas to defend Barcelona, the top-seeded Alcaraz will now try to repeat in Madrid where he knocked off both Nadal and Djokovic last year. On the women’s side, defending champion Ons Jabeur’s status is uncertain as she suffered a calf injury in Stuttgart. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who swept No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for her second straight Stuttgart, will be back in Madrid.

