Rafa Nadal out of Madrid as Clay Return in Doubt
- Updated: April 20, 2023
The king of clay may be done on dirt this season.
The nagging hip injury that has sidelined Rafael Nadal since his Australian Open loss to Mackenzie McDonald has knocked Nadal out of next week’s Mutua Madrid Open.
The 14-time Roland Garros champion announced his Madrid withdrawal on social media. Nadal has already pulled out of Monte-Carlo and Barcelona nursing the hip injury.
Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. pic.twitter.com/m0TbsGFn5t— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 20, 2023
The Madrid withdrawal puts his participation in next month’s Roland Garros in doubt.
“In principle it had to be six to eight weeks of recovery period and we are already going for fourteen,” Nadal said. “The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what we were initially told.”
In response, Nadal said his medical team is changing its treatment approach.
“I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a little bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to whatever comes,” he said. “I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don’t know. This is the current situation.
“I just have to try to be with the right attitude during all this time, try to give me the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remain of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality.”