Stuttgart Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
- Updated: April 18, 2023
Stuttgart Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Stuttgart, Germany
April 17-23, 2023
Prize Money: $780,637
Iga Swiatek Returns in Stuttgart
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek returns to action headlining a loaded field at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Big-hitting Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed. Former Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina highlight the Stuttgart field.
Stuttgart Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, April 19: click here
