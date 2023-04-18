Stuttgart Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19

Aryna Sabalenka faces Barbora Krejcikova in a battle of Grand Slam champions in Stuttgart on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS







Stuttgart Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Stuttgart, Germany

April 17-23, 2023

Prize Money: $780,637

Iga Swiatek Returns in Stuttgart

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek returns to action headlining a loaded field at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Big-hitting Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed. Former Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina highlight the Stuttgart field.

Stuttgart Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Draws

