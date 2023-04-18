10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Rublev Named Godfather for Medvedev's Daughter

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev are long-time friends.

Now, they’re family members.

Medvedev and wife Daria named Monte-Carlo champion Rublev as Godfather for their daughter Alicia.

Miami Open champion Medvedev posted these images of his family at daughter Alicia’s christening with both Rublev and good friend Karen Khachanov on hand.