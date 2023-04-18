Don't Miss
- Rublev Named Godfather for Medvedev’s Daughter
- Stuttgart Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
- Stuttgart Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 18
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 18
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 18
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 17
- Andrey Rublev Rallies By Holger Rune for Maiden Masters Title in Monte-Carlo
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Monte-Carlo final: Rublev vs. Rune
- U.S. Sweeps Austria in BJK Cup Qualifying in Delray Beach
- Monte-Carlo Final Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 16
- Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Returns with Ruud and Norrie in Lineup
- Pegula, Gauff Power U.S. to BJK Cup Lead over Austria
- Fritz Dethrones Two-Time Defending Champion Tsitsipas for Monte-Carlo Semifinal
Rublev Named Godfather for Medvedev’s Daughter
-
- Updated: April 18, 2023
Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev are long-time friends.
Now, they’re family members.
Medvedev and wife Daria named Monte-Carlo champion Rublev as Godfather for their daughter Alicia.
Miami Open champion Medvedev posted these images of his family at daughter Alicia’s christening with both Rublev and good friend Karen Khachanov on hand.