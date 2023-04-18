- Rublev Named Godfather for Medvedev’s Daughter
BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
-
- Updated: April 18, 2023
BMW Munich Open
Munich, Germany
April 17-23, 2023
Prize Money: €562,815
Rune, Fritz and Zverev Headline Munich
The BMW Open is the first of four German tournaments on the season’s ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria’s picturesque capital city of Munich. The International Tennis Championships of Bavaria was first held in 1900, but the BMW Open by American Express was first staged at Munich’s Iphitos Tennis Club in 1974. Germans have won the trophy nine times since then, including three title runs for Philipp Kohlschreiber (2007, ’12, ’16) and back-to-back victories for Alexander Zverev (2017-’18). Rolex Paris Masters champion Holger Rune is top seed, American Taylor Fritz is seeded second and Zverev is the third seed.
BMW Munich Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, April 19: click here