- Gauff to Open for U.S. in BJK Cup Qualifier
- Monte-Carlo Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 14
- Iga Swiatek Named To Time’s Most Influential List
- Garbine Muguruza Parts with Coach Conchita Martinez
- Medvedev Sets Up Monte-Carlo Showdown vs. Zverev
- Monte-Carlo Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 13
- Novak Djokovic Wins Monte-Carlo Masters Comeback Match
- Monte-Carlo Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 11
- McEnroe Brothers to Host JMTP 5th annual Comedy Night Fundraiser in NYC
- Roger Federer and Trevor Noah Take Train Trip for Swiss Tourism
- Dominic Thiem Splits from Coach Nicolas Massu
- Monte-Carlo Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 10
- Houston Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 9
- Charleston Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 9
- Monte-Carlo Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 9
Monte-Carlo Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 14
-
- Updated: April 13, 2023
Novak Djokovic Returns in Monte-Carlo
Eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal, US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime each withdrew from Monte-Carlo due to injury. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to his home-away-from-home tournament for his first ATP appearance since he lost to Daniil Medvedev in Dubai. The pair could square off again in the Monte-Carlo semifinals. The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favorite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.
Monte-Carlo Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, April 14: click here