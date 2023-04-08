Charleston Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 9

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland resumes her semifinal vs. Jessica Pegula in Charleston on Sunday with the winner facing Ons Jabeur in the final. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL







Charleston Open

Charleston, South Carolina

April 3-9, 2023

Prize Money: $780,637

Charleston Hosts Deep Field

Fresh off her run to the Miami Open doubles titles, Jessica Pegula is top seed in Charleston. Ons Jabeur is the second seed and Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic is a contender in the clay-court field that includes former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and former Indian Wells title holder Paula Badosa.

Charleston Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here



Order of Play for Sunday, April 9: click here