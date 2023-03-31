Wimbledon Will Permit Russians and Belarusians to Play 2023 Championships

Daniil Medvedev of Russia can play Wimbledon this summer. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Wimbledon will welcome a full field this summer.



The All England Club announced it will lift its ban on Russian and Belarusians permitting them to play the 2023 Championships.



Russian and Belarusian stars, including2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and reigning Australian Open champion and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka, will be permitted to play the grass-court Grand Slam under neutral flag and other AELTC protocol.



Russians and Belarusians were banned from the 2022 Wimbledon in condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.



“We continue to condemn totally Russia’s illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine,” said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt in a statement. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted.”



In order to play Wimbledon and the LTA’s grass-court season, Russians and Belarusians must:



Agree not to support the Russian and/or Belarusian states or their regimes and leaders

Not receiving funding from Russian and/or Belarusian states, including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by those states

The AELTC said in a statement it created those conditions after consultation with the British government.

“The conditions have been carefully developed through constructive dialogue with the UK Government, the LTA and international stakeholder bodies in tennis, and are aligned with the Government’s published guidance to sporting bodies in the UK,” officials said in a statement.

The ATP and WTA Tours released this joint statement:

“We are pleased that all players will have an opportunity to compete at Wimbledon and LTA events this summer. It has taken a collaborative effort across the sport to arrive at a workable solution which protects the fairness of the game. This remains an extremely difficult situation and we would like to thank Wimbledon and the LTA for their efforts in reaching this outcome, while reiterating our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine”.

Wimbledon is set for July 3-16th.