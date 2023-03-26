Miami Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, March 27

Daniil Medvedev takes the court at the Miami Open on Monday night. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Miami Open

Miami, Florida

March 19-April 2, 2023

Prize Money: $8,800,000



Sunshine Double Sizzles to Climax in Miami

Tennis rocks the Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Open features the unique stadium within a football stadium center court and the largest video screens in professional tennis. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the reigning women’s champion, withdrew from the tournament with a rib injury. Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Casper Ruud in the 2022 final to claim his maiden Masters, is defending men’s champion. John Isner, the 2018 Miami singles champion, is reigning doubles champion alongside Hubert Hurkacz.

Miami Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, March 26: click here





