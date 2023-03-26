- Miami Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, March 27
Carlos Alcaraz: I Like Watching Tommy Paul
- Updated: March 26, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz tunes into tennis on TV, he likes watching Tommy Paul.
World No. 1 Alcaraz rides an eight-match winning streak into his Miami Open round of 16 clash vs. Paul, who defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-5.
In the aftermath of his 6-0, 7-6 win over Dusan Lajovic today, Alcaraz said he is a fan of Paul’s all-court game and his movement.
“I watch a lot of matches from him,” Alcaraz said. “I enjoy watching him, as I said before. He is really talented player. He makes everything easy. And, yeah, I like to watch these kind of players.
“I mean, he is doing everything well. He moves well. He is fast. He hits great shots. Big forehand, big backhand. He’s going to be really, really tough. As I said before, I like to play these kind of matches. I like to play battles, tough battles. So it’s going to be a really tough one, and, of course, I’m going to enjoy.”
The top-seeded Alcaraz knows exactly how dangerous Paul can be as the American beat Alcaraz six weeks before he won the US Open. Paul saved a match point in the second set stopping Alcaraz in a barnburner, 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in Toronto last summer.
“I lost the first and only match that I played against Tommy,” Alcaraz said. “I know that he’s a really talented and really tough player, so I have to play at my best. Let’s see what’s going to happen on Tuesday.”