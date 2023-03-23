- Miami Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 24, 2023
Miami Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 24, 2023
-
- Updated: March 23, 2023
Miami Open
Miami, Florida
March 19-April 2, 2023
Prize Money: $8,800,000
Sunshine Double Sizzles to Climax in Miami
Tennis rocks the Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Open features the unique stadium within a football stadium center court and the largest video screens in professional tennis. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the reigning women’s champion, withdrew from the tournament with a rib injury. Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Casper Ruud in the 2022 final to claim his maiden Masters, is defending men’s champion. John Isner, the 2018 Miami singles champion, is reigning doubles champion alongside Hubert Hurkacz.
Miami Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, March 24 click here