World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Miami Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Miami Open today due to a rib injury she aggravated in Indian Wells. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis

Iga Swiatek’s Miami reign is done.

World No. 1 Swiatek officially withdrew from the Miami Open today citing a rib injury she aggravated in Indian Wells.

The Miami Open has scheduled a noon presser with Swiatek to discuss her withdrawal.

Swiatek said in a statement posted on social media an infection she suffered in Doha last month caused a chronic cough that created the rib issue.

The reigning US Open champion also withdrew from upcoming Billie Jean King Cup competition.

“Unfortunately, I’m still feeling a lot of discomfort and pain and I can’t compete,” Swiatek said. “I need to take a break to recover and I have to pull out of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup.

“I will keep you updated about where I play next because it depends on the process of recovering and the recommendation of my medical team.”

🎾 It was a very difficult decision to make but I have no doubts that health is the most important. ⤵️



🎾 To była naprawdę bardzo trudna decyzja, ale nie mam wątpliwości, że zdrowie jest absolutnie najważniejsze. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HjBqrANmy0 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) March 22, 2023

The withdrawal is not a shock as Swiatek said she was uncertain of her Miami Open status following her BNP Paribas Open semifinal loss to Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

The top-seeded Swiatek revealed the rib issue after her 6-2, 6-2 loss to Rybakina last week.

“I’m also like not feeling 100 percent physically,” Swiatek said. “I have a little like discomfort in my rib, and we’re going to consult with medical team. For sure I’m gonna use these days off before Miami, so actually I have one more day.”

Asked to elaborate on the injury in Indian Wells, Swiatek told the media she wasn’t sure of the severity.

“In terms of the rib, we’ll see, because I still have to run some tests and see what’s going on. I don’t know yet,” she said.

A year ago, Swiatek swept the Sunshine Double defeating Maria Sakkari in the Indian Wells final.

Swiatek stormed through seven straight games pulverizing Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to capture her first Miami Open championship, score her 17th consecutive victory and complete the Sunshine Double. The then 20-year-old Pole made history as the youngest play to sweep the Sunshine Double in the same season.