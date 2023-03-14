Miami Open Announces Final Wild Cards

Taro Daniel of Japan joins Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu receiving Miami Open wild cards. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

The Miami Open announced today its remaining 22 wild cards for the 2023 tournament.



The wild cards were given to the following players:



ATP Main Draw Wild Cards



No. 103 Taro Daniel (JPN)



No. 139 Zizou Bergs (BEL)



No. 171 Juncheng Shang (CHN)



No. 188 Emilio Nava (USA)



WTA Main Draw Wild Cards



No. 127 Erika Andreeva



No. 154 Ashlyn Krueger (USA)



No. 163 Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)



No. 187 Robin Montgomery (USA)



No. 194 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)



No. 220 Alexandra Eala (PHI)



No. 270 Hailey Baptiste (USA)



ATP Qualifying Wild Cards



No. 209 Benoit Paire (FRA)



No. 276 Abedallah Shelbayh (JOR)



No. 419 Martin Damm (USA)



No. 785 Learner Tien (USA)



No. 1238 Alexandr Blockx (BEL)



WTA Qualifying Wild Cards



No. 128 Emma Navarro (USA)



No. 140 Heather Watson (GBR)



No. 182 Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX)



No. 197 Storm Hunter (AUS)



No. 199 Katherine Sebov (CAN)



No. 280 Priska Nugroho (INA)



It was announced earlier this month that 2020 and 2021 US Open champions, Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu also received wild cards for the Main Draw.





The 2023 Miami Open presented by Itaú will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, March 19 – April 2, 2023.

The tournament’s Qualifying matches begin on a Sunday this year, for an unprecedented 15 days of tennis for fans to enjoy, making the tournament the largest Miami Open yet.

It was also announced last week that the tournament will host “The Final Set Concert Series presented by Stella Artois” which will feature Afro-Cuban Funk artist Cimafunk on Friday, March 31 following the Men’s Semifinal match, and the legendary R&B band Kool & the Gang on Saturday, April 1 following the Women’s Finals.

Daniel, 30, is the elder statesman among the wild cards, having surged in the rankings following a quarterfinal in Acapulco.

Shang, the 2021 US Open junior finalist, was just 17 in January when he qualified into the Australian Open and reached the second round, becoming the first Chinese man to win an AO match.

Nava, 21, reached the 2019 junior finals at both the Australian Open and US Open. The 23-year-old Bergs owns four career Challenger titles.

A 15-year-old, Fruhvirtova made her pro debut as a qualifier at January’s Australian Open.

Eala, 17, won the 2022 US Open junior title while Montgomery, 18, was the 2021 winner in both singles and doubles, which she claimed with fellow 18-year-old Krueger. Andreeva, who is also 18, was the French Open junior runner-up in 2021. Kasintseva, the 2020 Australian Open junior winner, is 17 and the first player from Andorra to play on the WTA Tour. Baptiste, 21, is a three-time winner on the ITF circuit.

Blockx, 17, is seeking his ATP Tour debut just weeks after winning the Australian Open junior title. His opponent in that final was Tien, who made his pro debut at last year’s US Open at the age of 16, making him the youngest to play the event since 2005. Damm, 19, reached No. 3 in the junior rankings and is son of two-time Miami Open doubles runner-up Martin Damm. Last month Shelbayh, a 19-year-old former Florida Gator, became the first player from his country to reach a Challenger final. Paire, 33, is a three-time ATP title winner who has reached the Miami Open third round on three occasions.

The 19-year-old Nugroho won five ITF titles in 2022. Earlier this month the 24-year-old Sebov won her third career ITF title. Contrares Gomez, 25, was an All-American at Vanderbilt. The 28-year-old Hunter was the 2022 US Open mixed doubles champion while Watson, 30, owns four career WTA titles. Navarro, 21 and a three-time winner on the ITF circuit, claimed the 2021 NCAA singles title while playing at the University of Virginia.

The wild card entrants join a strong lineup of the top tennis players in the world including 2022 Miami Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, and other standouts and fan favorites including Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic and more.

The Stadium Court within Hard Rock Stadium returns and the revamped site will include new infrastructure, and more green space where fans can relax when taking a break from the great tennis action.

