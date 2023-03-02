The ATP and WTA Tours are making the trip to “Tennis Paradise” next week. That, of course, would the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs, California–home of the BNP Paribas Open. It’s a Masters tournament for the ATP and a Premier event for the WTA, both worth 1,000 ranking points for the champion.



If “Tennis Paradise” is not on your particular travel schule, don’t worry. Tennis Channel has you covered.



Almost 120 total hours of live tennis action from Indian Wells are set to be broadcast to tennis fans throughout the two-week, 12-day tournament. As usual, the BNP Paribas Open will be broadcast exclusively within the United States by Tennis Channel, with first ball to last ball coverage across Tennis Channel, Samsung TV Plus’ free T2 network and live and on-demand digital subscription service Tennis Channel Plus.

It all gets started with main-draw competition on Wednesday, March 8, when a full day of first-round coverage hits the airwaves. Coverage will continue through Sunday, March 19, when the women’s final takes place at 1:00 pm local time and the men’s championship match follows.

Additionally, the popular “Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open” will be broadcast daily from a studio on site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. That also starts on Wednesday, March 8 and continues through the final day. It’s a full 60 minutes of commentary and analysis each day prior to live tennis coverage.

Tennis Channel broadcast talent for the BNP Paribas Open includes Andy Roddick, Steve Weissman, Martina Navratilova, Jan-Michael Gambill, Brett Haber, Chanda Rubin, Tracy Austin, Pam Shriver, Paul Annacone, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Leif Shiras, Ari Wolfe, Jason Goodall, and Geoff Chizever.

Live streaming of all main-draw matches will also be available on the official BNP Paribas Open mobile app to fans on site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Additional access to streaming can be found on the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

Action from Indian Wells will also be broadcast in more than 200 countries worldwide. Visit the tournament website for a full list of international broadcasters.



