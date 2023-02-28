The Sunshine Double is the unofficial start of spring on the tennis calendar, and it is coming up soon — as always starting in Indian Wells and wrapping up in Miami.

It all gets underway next Monday with the BNP Paribas Open in Palm Springs, California (main-draw action on both the ATP and WTA Tours begins on Wednesday). Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are expected to be absent, but the men’s field will still include Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and defending champion Taylor Fritz. The women’s draw should be fully loaded with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, plus Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Among the perks for those lucky enough to attend this year is free parking to the general public.

Shuttles are available from certain hotels in the area, but they won’t be necessary for those driving to the tournament. You can park right by the venue. General Parking is free and available in the General Lot off of Miles Avenue. View Directions On Waze. You can also drive to the BNP Paribas Open in your BMW vehicle and receive preferred parking in the BMW Parking Lot A. Passes must be reserved in advance. Get Your Pass Today. VIP Self-Park is available with the purchase of two Box Seat Series Package tickets and is accessed off of Warner Trail through Gate 9 located on the West side of the venue. Finally, you can drive to the BNP Paribas Open in a BMW vehicle and receive preferred parking in the BMW Parking Lot A. Passes must be reserved in advance. Get Pass Today.

Other items to note:

– DIGITAL TICKETING: Digital Tickets is ID-based ticketing technology, which provides you the flexibility and convenience to securely manage your BNP Paribas Open tickets.

– CLEAR BAG POLICY: In order to provide a safe environment for fans and expedite entry into the venue, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden has instituted a Clear Bag Policy that will be in effect at the BNP Paribas Open.



Learn more on BNP Paribas Open website

After being cancelled in 2020 and played in October of 2021 in front of limited fans because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Wells Masters is now operating as normal. No proof of Covid-19 vaccination is required for fans attending the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.