Thiem loses in Rio, hopes to turn his season around in Indian Wells

Thiem loses in Rio, hopes to turn his season around in Indian Wells

Dominic Thiem hopes to get his comeback on track at the scene of his second-biggest triumph.

Thiem, who missed almost a year from the summer of 2021 to the spring of 2022 because of a wrist injury, received a wild card for the main draw of the upcoming BNP Paribas Open last week. The 29-year-old Austrian won the Indian Wells Masters in 2019 and has not been back since. It was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and Thiem was injured when it was held twice in the span of six month the next two seasons.

He posted on social media following the wild-card announcement: “Hello Indian Wells! Today I received the great message that I will get a wild card for the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. It’s unbelievable news for me as it’s a tournament I love and it’s going to be the first time I played there since I won the tournament in 2019. So looking forward to seeing you all there. Thank you!”

Thiem won 18 tour-level matches and reached a Challenger final last year upon his return, but any momentum he had built up has gone out the window. The 2020 U.S. Open champion is 1-6 in 2023 with five losses in straight sets. He was competitive in the Rio de Janeiro first round on Monday night but fell to Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(2) after two hours and 44 minutes.

At the 2019 Indian Wells event, Thiem beat Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final. He also reached the quarters in 2017 before losing to Stan Wawrinka in a third-set tiebreaker.

Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.