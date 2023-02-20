- Rio Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 20, 2023
Rio Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 20, 2023
- Updated: February 20, 2023
Rio Open
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
February 20-26, 2023
Prize Money: $2,013,940
Rio Hosts Brazil’s First ATP 500 Event
The Rio Open presented by Claro is held on the eight clay courts, including a 6,200-seat Stadium, of the Jockey Club Brasileiro. Rafael Nadal won the inaugural edition in 2014 before David Ferrer triumphed in 2015. Dominic Thiem (2017), Diego Schwartzman (2018) and Cristian Garin (2020) have also triumphed at the ATP 500. In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz was crowned champion and became the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009. US Open champion Alcaraz returns to defend his crown fresh of his comeback title run in Buenos Aires.
Rio Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Monday, February 20 click here