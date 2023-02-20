Rio Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 20, 2023

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is the top seed in Rio this week. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images







Rio Open

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

February 20-26, 2023

Prize Money: $2,013,940



Rio Hosts Brazil’s First ATP 500 Event

The Rio Open presented by Claro is held on the eight clay courts, including a 6,200-seat Stadium, of the Jockey Club Brasileiro. Rafael Nadal won the inaugural edition in 2014 before David Ferrer triumphed in 2015. Dominic Thiem (2017), Diego Schwartzman (2018) and Cristian Garin (2020) have also triumphed at the ATP 500. In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz was crowned champion and became the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009. US Open champion Alcaraz returns to defend his crown fresh of his comeback title run in Buenos Aires.

Rio Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here



Qualifying Draw: click here

Results: click here

Order of Play for Monday, February 20 click here





