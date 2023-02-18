Iga Swiatek Captures 12th Career Title With Dominant Doha Win

Iga Swiatek of Poland raised her finals record to 12-2. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Tears streamed down Iga Swiatek’s face the last time she faced Jessica Pegula.

Today, a confident Swiatek unleashed screaming shots creating ruthless retribution.

In a clash of the top two seeds, Swiatek swept eight straight games punishing Pegula 6-3, 6-0 to successfully defend her Doha title with dominance.

Commanding the center of the court, Swiatek hit with margin and menace capturing her 12th career title and improving her finals record to an imposing 12-2.

Talk about profound performance.

In three tournament victories—over Danielle Collins, Veronika Kudermetova and Pegula— an overwhelming Swiatek surrendered just five games dishing bagels in three of the six sets she played in this week.

“For sure, the bye helped,” Swiatek said afterward. “Honestly, I don’t care how many games I won or lost, I just feel like I really found my rhythm here.

“After a tough start to the season, I really stayed focused from the beginning until the end of the matches. I’m pretty happy with my performance, and I want to congratulate Jessica for doubles, for singles and for everything you’re doing.”

The second-seeded Pegula broke to close to 3-4 then saw Swiatek elevate to a level she could not match as the Pole didn’t drop another game over the final 35 minutes.

Still, Pegula can appreciate a positive week that saw her partner Coco Gauff to successfully defend their Doha doubles crown and reinforce her reputation as a fierce fighter. Pegula saved two match points and won the final four games toppling former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 en route to her first singles final since the 2022 Guadalajara.

“It’s been an awesome week,” Pegula said. “A lot of great results, just really happy of all the work I put in this week. I came up a little short today, but still can be very proud of what I’ve done.

“Congrats to Iga and her team for just everything that you’re doing. You’re playing great, for defending your title here and you played great today so congratulations.”