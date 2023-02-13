- Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Updated: February 13, 2023
ABN AMRO Open
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
February 13-19, 2023
Prize Money: €2,074,505
Tsitsipas Headlines, Auger-Aliassime Defends in Rotterdam
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays for his first Rotterdam crown. Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is defending champion and second-seeded Andrey Rublev is 2021 Rotterdam champion. Since 1974 countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer, this prestigious ATP 500 tournament has been the stage for the current and upcoming stars of the sport for almost half a century. In parallel, it is a battleground for wheelchair tennis of the highest level. The ABN AMRO Open stands for innovation, which makes it an event for everyone.
Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws
