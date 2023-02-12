10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Dallas Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, February 12, 2023

John Isner plays Yibing Wu in the Dallas final on Sunday. Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour



Dallas Open
Dallas, Texas
United States
February 6-12, 2023
$737,170

Contenders and Cowboys at 2023 Dallas Open
The Dallas Open is one of only 10 United States tournaments on the ATP Tour and the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States. It includes Over 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals playing in singles and doubles (28-player singles main draw, and 16-team doubles draw) and over 20 hours of live domestic television and international distribution to 100 countries.

Dallas Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Draw: click here

Results: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, February 12: click here