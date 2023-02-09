Dallas Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Don't Miss
- Updated: February 9, 2023
Dallas Open
Dallas, Texas
United States
February 6-12, 2023
$737,170
Contenders and Cowboys at 2023 Dallas Open
The Dallas Open is one of only 10 United States tournaments on the ATP Tour and the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States. It includes Over 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals playing in singles and doubles (28-player singles main draw, and 16-team doubles draw) and over 20 hours of live domestic television and international distribution to 100 countries.
Dallas Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, February 9: click here
