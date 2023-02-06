Dallas Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 6, 2023

Jack Sock of the US faces Ilya Ivashka at the Dallas Open. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Dallas Open

Dallas, Texas

United States

February 6-12, 2023

$737,170



Contenders and Cowboys at 2023 Dallas Open

The Dallas Open is one of only 10 United States tournaments on the ATP Tour and the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States. It includes Over 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals playing in singles and doubles (28-player singles main draw, and 16-team doubles draw) and over 20 hours of live domestic television and international distribution to 100 countries.

Dallas Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here



Qualifying Draw: click here

Results: click here

Order of Play for Monday, February 6: click here