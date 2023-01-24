- Djokovic takes swipe at De Minaur and other injury doubters
Roger Federer is a Striking Force at Paris Fashion Week
- Updated: January 24, 2023
Though absent from the Happy Slam, Roger Federer remains a major fashion force.
The 41-year-old Swiss superstar and wife Mirka Federer were a dazzling doubles fashion force for the Chanel show in Paris today.
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer, who formally retired from the pro circuit in an emotional Laver Cup farewell in London last September, cut a striking figure at Paris Fashion Week.
A smiling Federer, dressed in a sharp gray suit, looked fit and in good spirits as he entered the show smiling and waving to fans who took snapshots.Embed from Getty Images
Inside, Federer and wife Mirka sat alongside Vogue fashion czar and devoted Fed fanatic and friend Anna Wintour and Australian director Baz Luhrmann, whose Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, garnered seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role. Though the Luhrmann himself was snubbed in the best director category.
Perhaps someday, Luhrmann will director a Roger Federer biopic. If so, who should star?
Prior to his Paris trip, Federer enjoyed going downhill fast.
The father of two sets of twins shared this video of his first skiing trip in 15 years.