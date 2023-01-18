Australian Open Draws and Schedule for January 20, 2023

American Sebastian Korda faces 2022 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev on Friday at the Australian Open.

Australian Open

Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

January 16-29, 2023

A$76,500,000



History At Stake at 2023 Australian Open

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal aims to defend a hard-court Grand Slam title for the first time. Nine-time AO champion Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status last year, returns playing for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Ashleigh Barty retired after becoming the first Aussie woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to raise the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman this 111th edition of the Australian Open. Thanasi Kokkinakis and are reigning men’s doubles champions. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the 2022 AO women’s doubles title. Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic are reigning mixed doubles champions. This is the 55th Australian Open of the Open Era.

2023 Australian Open Draws

