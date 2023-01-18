- Australian Open Draws and Schedule for January 20, 2023
- Ricky’s picks for Day 4 of the Australian Open, including Murray vs. Kokkinakis
- Mackenzie McDonald Upsets Defending Champion Rafa Nadal in Australian Open Stunner
- Australian Open 2023 Draws and Schedule for January 19, 2023
- Murray magic in Melbourne as five-time finalist upsets Berrettini in five sets
- Ricky’s picks for Day 3 of the Australian Open, including Nadal vs. McDonald
- Australian Open 2023 Draws and Schedule for January 18, 2023
- Raducanu on Challenge of Facing Gauff in Australian Open Second Round
- Australian Open 2023 Draws and Schedule for January 17, 2023
- Knee Injury Knocks Nick Kyrgios Out of Australian Open
- Ricky’s picks for the Australian Open women’s draw: Watch out for Pegula and Garcia
- Ons Jabeur Returns to Australian Open with Clear Goal
- Ricky’s picks for Day 1 of the Australian Open, including Nadal vs. Draper
- Ricky’s full tournament picks for the Australian Open men’s singles draw
- Australian Open 2023 Draws and Schedule for January 16, 2023
Australian Open Draws and Schedule for January 20, 2023
-
- Updated: January 18, 2023
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 16-29, 2023
A$76,500,000
History At Stake at 2023 Australian Open
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal aims to defend a hard-court Grand Slam title for the first time. Nine-time AO champion Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status last year, returns playing for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Ashleigh Barty retired after becoming the first Aussie woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to raise the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman this 111th edition of the Australian Open. Thanasi Kokkinakis and are reigning men’s doubles champions. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the 2022 AO women’s doubles title. Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic are reigning mixed doubles champions. This is the 55th Australian Open of the Open Era.
2023 Australian Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Friday, January 20: click here