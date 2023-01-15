Knee Injury Knocks Nick Kyrgios Out of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks to media to announce his withdrawal from the tournament due to a knee injury during day one of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open dreams dissolved in pain.

Australia’s top-ranked man withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open today due to a knee injury.

A disconsolate Kyrgios said he is “devastated” to pull out. Kyrgios said he suffered a tear in his lateral meniscus and a cyst and will need to undergo surgery on the knee.

It’s a deeply disappointing development for Kyrgios, who had hoped to defend his Australian Open doubles crown alongside buddy Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“Obviously this coming around is just bad timing. But that’s life. Injury is a part of the sport,” Kyrgios told the media in Melbourne. “I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi [Kokkinakis] who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back.

“Look, I’m not doubting I will be back to my full strength and playing the tennis I was playing prior to this event. Yeah, I’m devastated obviously.

“It’s like my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here. Obviously last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably. Then going into this event as one of the favorites, it’s brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

Kyrgios’ departure is a big blow for Australian tennis, which was stunned by the abrupt retirement of world No. 1 Ash Barty last spring. Barty closed the curtain on her brilliant career shortly after defeating Danielle Collins to capture the Australian Open women’s crown.

Kyrgios, who played an entertaining charity exhibition match against Novak Djokovic in front of a sold-out Rod Laver Arena on Friday night, was on course for a potential quarterfinal clash vs. 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in what would have been a rematch of their Wimbledon final.

Now, Kyrgios faces surgery and recovery.