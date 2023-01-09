Ons Jabeur Joins Naomi Osaka’s Evolve Agency

Don't Miss
Ons Jabeur Is Evolving alongside Naomi Osaka.
The World No. 2 has signed on with the Evolve agency, founded by Osaka.
“Trailblazer. Inspirer. EVOLVER,” Evolve said of Jabeur in announcing the partnership on Instagram.
Madrid champion Jabeur reached successive Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022. Nick Kyrgios is also represented by Evolve.
Two-time Australian Open champion Osaka withdrew from the season’s first Grand Slam, which starts on January 16th.