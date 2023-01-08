- Djokovic triumphs in Adelaide after saving championship point against Korda
Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Monday, January 9, 2023
- Updated: January 8, 2023
Adelaide International 2
Adelaide, Australia
January 9-14, 2023
Men’s Prize Money: $642,735
Women’s Prize Money: $780,637
Adelaide Hosts Leading Men and Women Down Under
Top men and women stars convene on Adelaide for the second straight week. The Adelaide International 2 is the second of consecutive ATP 250 tournaments held at Memorial Drive in Adelaide. Andrey Rublev is the top seed in the men’s field that includes Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut and Karen Khachanov.
No. 2-seeded Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Belinda Bencic, Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina are among the leading ladies playing Adelaide 2.
Adelaide International 2 Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Adelaide International 2 Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Adelaide International 2 Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Adelaide International 2 Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Adelaide International 2 Schedule for Monday, January 9th: Click Here