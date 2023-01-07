Adelaide International Draws and Schedule for Sunday, January 8, 2023

Sebastian Korda faces former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide final on Sunday.







Adelaide International

Adelaide, Australia

January 1-8, 2023

Men’s Prize Money: $642,735

Women’s Prize Money: $826,837





Adelaide Hosts Leading Men and Women Down Under

The Adelaide International 1 is one of three events that will be played in Week 1 of the 2023 season, taking place alongside the United Cup and the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune. It will be the first of consecutive ATP 250 tournaments held at Memorial Drive in Adelaide. The second of the events, the Adelaide International 2, will be played from January 9-14th.

Ons Jabeur is the top-seeded woman in Adelaide. The ladies’ draw includes Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

