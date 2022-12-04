Nominees for the 2022 ATP Awards were announced earlier this week. The Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year, and Sportsmanship Award will all be voted on by the players and will be announced later in December.



Here are the lists in addition to my picks to win.

Comeback Player of the Year

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Borna Coric

Dominic Thiem

Stan Wawrinka

Yibing Wu



Who will win? Borna Coric

Who should win? Borna Coric



Most Improved Player of the Year

Carlos Alcaraz

Maxime Cressy

Jack Draper

Holger Rune



Who will win? Jack Draper

Who should win? Maxime Cressy



Newcomer of the Year

Jack Draper

Jiri Lehecka

Ben Shelton

Chun-Hsin Tseng

Holger Rune



Who will win? Holger Rune

Who should win? Holger Rune



Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Frances Tiafoe



Who will win? Rafael Nadal

Who should win? Casper Ruud



Coach of the Year

Juan Carlos Ferrero (Carlos Alcaraz)

Frederic Fontang (Felix Auger-Aliassime)

Goran Ivanisevic (Novak Djokovic)

Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz)

Christian Ruud (Casper Ruud)



Who will win? Juan Carlos Ferrero

Who should win? Juan Carlos Ferrero



Players will also vote on the Tournament of the Year in three different categories: Masters 1000, 500, and 250. Coaches will vote on the Coach of the Year and fans will vote on the ATPTour.com Fans’ Favorite (both singles and doubles). The ATP will determine the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

