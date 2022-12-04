10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Center Court / ATP awards lists: Alcaraz up for Most Improved and Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship

ATP awards lists: Alcaraz up for Most Improved and Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship

Nominees for the 2022 ATP Awards were announced earlier this week. The Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year, and Sportsmanship Award will all be voted on by the players and will be announced later in December.

Here are the lists in addition to my picks to win.

Comeback Player of the Year
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Borna Coric
Dominic Thiem
Stan Wawrinka
Yibing Wu

Who will win? Borna Coric
Who should win? Borna Coric

Most Improved Player of the Year
Carlos Alcaraz
Maxime Cressy
Jack Draper
Holger Rune

Who will win? Jack Draper
Who should win? Maxime Cressy

Newcomer of the Year
Jack Draper
Jiri Lehecka
Ben Shelton
Chun-Hsin Tseng
Holger Rune

Who will win? Holger Rune
Who should win? Holger Rune

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal
Casper Ruud
Frances Tiafoe

Who will win? Rafael Nadal
Who should win? Casper Ruud

Coach of the Year
Juan Carlos Ferrero (Carlos Alcaraz)
Frederic Fontang (Felix Auger-Aliassime)
Goran Ivanisevic (Novak Djokovic)
Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz)
Christian Ruud (Casper Ruud)

Who will win? Juan Carlos Ferrero
Who should win? Juan Carlos Ferrero

Players will also vote on the Tournament of the Year in three different categories: Masters 1000, 500, and 250. Coaches will vote on the Coach of the Year and fans will vote on the ATPTour.com Fans’ Favorite (both singles and doubles). The ATP will determine the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.