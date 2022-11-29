- Champion Canada, runner-up Australia already in Finals as 2023 Davis Cup draw is announced
- Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime give Canada first-ever Davis Cup title
- Canada overcomes Italy, joins Australia in Davis Cup final
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals
- Novak Djokovic Wins Sixth ATP Finals Title: ATP Finals Complete Draws
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Nitto ATP Finals semis: Djokovic vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 18, 2022
- Fritz defeats Auger-Aliassime to set up Turin semifinal meeting with Djokovic
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Friday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Tsitsipas vs. Rublev
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 17, 2022
- Djokovic undefeated at Nitto ATP Finals and gets green light to play Australian Open
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Thursday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Auger-Aliassime vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Champion Canada, runner-up Australia already in Finals as 2023 Davis Cup draw is announced
-
- Updated: November 29, 2022
The 2023 Davis Cup draw was held last weekend while the 2022 Finals were taking place. Canada and Australia reached the championship match and a result of that effort earned automatic places in the 2023 Finals. They are joined in the field of 16 by Spain and Italy, which were announced as wild cards.
Twelve spots remain, and they will be determined by qualifying ties to be played in February of next year. Those ties are best-of-five with two singles rubbers, a doubles match the next day, and then–if necessary–more singles matches on the final day. That is in contrast to the new format for the Davis Cup Finals, which are best-of-three with two singles and one doubles.
As was the case this season, the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage in in September and the knockout rounds are in November–again in Malaga, Spain.
Here are the 12 qualifying matchups (nations in bold have home-court advantage and can choose the venue and surface; seeds are in parentheses):
– (1) Croatia vs. Austria
– (2) France vs. Hungary
– (3) United States vs. Uzbekistan
– (4) Germany vs. Switzerland
– (5) Great Britain vs. Colombia
– (6) Serbia vs. Norway
– (7) Kazakhstan vs. Chile
– (8) Belgium vs. Korea Rep.
– (9) Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
– (10) Netherlands vs. Slovakia
– (11) Argentina vs. Finland
– (12) Czech Republic vs. Portugal
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 last weekend to lift the trophy for the first time in its history.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.