- Ricky’s preview and picks for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals
- Novak Djokovic Wins Sixth ATP Finals Title: ATP Finals Complete Draws
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Nitto ATP Finals semis: Djokovic vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 18, 2022
- Fritz defeats Auger-Aliassime to set up Turin semifinal meeting with Djokovic
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Friday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Tsitsipas vs. Rublev
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 17, 2022
- Djokovic undefeated at Nitto ATP Finals and gets green light to play Australian Open
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Thursday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Auger-Aliassime vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
- Nadal eliminated from Nitto ATP Finals contention, Alcaraz clinches year-end No. 1
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Wednesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Djokovic vs. Rublev
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Ricky’s preview and picks for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals
-
- Updated: November 21, 2022
The Nitto ATP Finals have come and gone, but the 2022 tennis season isn’t over yet. This year’s festivities are wrapping up with the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, where eight countries will battle it out for the trophy. Quarterfinal competition gets underway on Tuesday before the semis and final take place over the weekend.
It all comes down to Spain, Croatia, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, the United States, and Italy.
Spain may have home-court advantage, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. Both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are out, whereas quarterfinal opponent Croatia is loaded. The Croats boast Marin Cilic and Borna Coric in singles to go along with Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in doubles.
Australia vs. the Netherlands looks like a competitive tie on paper. A slight edge may go to Croatia with Alex de Minaur leading the way in singles and getting support from the doubles duo of Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden.
The other two quarterfinal ties could be decided by injury absences. Germany is without Alexander Zverev, while Italy is missing both Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini. Like Spain, when healthy the Italians are one of the deepest countries around. They still have Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego at their disposal, but without Sinner and Berrettini that may not be enough to topple Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Jack Sock. As for the Germans, they will have their hands full–probably too full–with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.
Picks
Quarterfinals
United States 2, Italy 0
Canada 2, Germany 0
Australia 2, Netherlands 1
Croatia 2, Spain 1
Semifinals
United States 2, Canada 1
Croatia 2, Australia 1
Final
Croatia 2, United States 1
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.