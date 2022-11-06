Don't Miss
Rolex Paris Masters Final Draws
- Updated: November 6, 2022
Rolex Paris Masters
Paris, France
October 31-November 6, 2022
Prize Money: €5,415,410
Level: ATP 1000
Paris is Final Masters Battleground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who outdueled Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, is pursuing a seventh Paris crown.
Rolex Paris Masters Final Singles Draw: Click Here
Rolex Paris Masters Final Doubles Draw: Click Here
