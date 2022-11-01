10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Coco Gauff of the United States faces Caroline Garcia of France at the WTA Finals on Tuesday. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

WTA Finals
Fort Worth, Texas
October 31-November 7, 2022
Prize Money: $5 Million
Level: WTA Finals

WTA Finals Hit Lone Star State
The elite eight convene in Forth Worth, Texas for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a field that features Ons Jabeur, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

WTA Finals

WTA Finals Singles Draw: Click Here

WTA Finals Doubles Draw: Click Here

WTA Finals Schedule for Tuesday, November 1st: Click Here