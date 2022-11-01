Don't Miss
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Nadal returns to action at Paris Masters, Djokovic eyes seventh title
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 31, 2022
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 31, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Vienna final: Medvedev vs. Shapovalov
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Basel semifinal between Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime
- Patrick Mouratoglou joins support of Simona Halep amidst suspension
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Friday in Basel: Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime both in action
- Thiem beats Paul to book matchup with Medvedev, Fritz falls in Vienna
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Wednesday in Basel: Auger-Aliassime back in action
- Auger-Aliassime goes back-to-back, Musetti and Rune also win titles
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP 500 tournaments in Vienna and Basel
WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
-
- Updated: November 1, 2022
WTA Finals
Fort Worth, Texas
October 31-November 7, 2022
Prize Money: $5 Million
Level: WTA Finals
WTA Finals Hit Lone Star State
The elite eight convene in Forth Worth, Texas for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a field that features Ons Jabeur, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.
WTA Finals
WTA Finals Singles Draw: Click Here
WTA Finals Doubles Draw: Click Here
WTA Finals Schedule for Tuesday, November 1st: Click Here
← Previous Story Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022