WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Coco Gauff of the United States faces Caroline Garcia of France at the WTA Finals on Tuesday. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

WTA Finals

Fort Worth, Texas

October 31-November 7, 2022

Prize Money: $5 Million

Level: WTA Finals



WTA Finals Hit Lone Star State

The elite eight convene in Forth Worth, Texas for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a field that features Ons Jabeur, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

